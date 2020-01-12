Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.33.

NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $42.10. 735,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,793. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.32. Trimble has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $874.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trimble will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $301,039.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $214,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,559.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,060,674 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,166.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,270,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,266 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth $36,615,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,574,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $410,400,000 after acquiring an additional 602,351 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 57.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,762,000 after acquiring an additional 411,734 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,284,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,050,386,000 after acquiring an additional 346,945 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

