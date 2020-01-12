Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,519.86 ($19.99).

TPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,380 ($18.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,550 ($20.39) price target on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,549 ($20.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

LON TPK traded down GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,568.50 ($20.63). 675,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,079 ($14.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,585.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,393.59. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 53.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78.

In other news, insider Pete Redfern bought 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.94) per share, for a total transaction of £806.40 ($1,060.77). Also, insider Marianne Culver bought 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($20.27) per share, for a total transaction of £893.78 ($1,175.72). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 299 shares of company stock valued at $466,117.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

