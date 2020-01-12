TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Short Interest Update

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 465,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NYSE:TRTX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.46. 340,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,289. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 41.26 and a current ratio of 41.26.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.18%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Compass Point started coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock.
TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.
