Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Short Interest Update

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 372,800 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the December 15th total of 623,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:TM traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.73. The stock had a trading volume of 171,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,473. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $116.40 and a 12 month high of $145.41. The company has a market capitalization of $198.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.60 and its 200 day moving average is $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.07). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $71.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TM. FMR LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

