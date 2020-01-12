Tolar (TOL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $152,603.00

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Tolar token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Tolar has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tolar has a market cap of $766,679.00 and approximately $152,603.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.97 or 0.01968866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00187381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00125487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tolar’s total supply is 887,389,431 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,099,723 tokens. Tolar’s official website is tolar.io . Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

