TOKPIE Market Cap Achieves $40,839.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One TOKPIE token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including token.store and VinDAX. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $40,839.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,551,985 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

