TokenClub (TCT) Price Tops $0.0113

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, TokenClub has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TokenClub has a total market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $67,000.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenClub token can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, CoinBene, FCoin and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenClub Profile

TokenClub (CRYPTO:TCT) is a token. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,425,335 tokens. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io, FCoin, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

