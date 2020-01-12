Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Trading Up 5%

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) was up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.86 and last traded at $22.85, approximately 1,238,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 843,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

A number of research analysts have commented on TVTY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.52 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was up 100.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Tivity Health by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 53,349 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 35.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at about $3,703,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 91.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 373,782 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

About Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

