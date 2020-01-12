Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Titan Pharmaceuticals’ rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $1.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.08) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Titan Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

TTNP opened at $0.27 on Thursday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 962.95% and a negative net margin of 441.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 164.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,333 shares during the quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

