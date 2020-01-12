Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

TLYS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,412. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $355.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Tilly’s’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 520,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 71,925 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 43,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 490,929 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

