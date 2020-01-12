Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) to report sales of $180.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.03 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $170.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $627.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $625.85 million to $628.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $662.95 million, with estimates ranging from $650.07 million to $672.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.19 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Tilly’s’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

TLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Tilly’s stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.68. 307,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,412. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $355.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 187,943 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Tilly’s by 305.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,246 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 31.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 305,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

