Tierion Trading Down 3.5% This Week (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Tierion has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Tierion token can now be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Liqui, Huobi and HitBTC. Tierion has a market cap of $19.91 million and approximately $579,803.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.10 or 0.01996135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00187239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027478 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00125468 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion launched on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Liqui, Binance, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.