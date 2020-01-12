ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €9.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TKA. Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.30) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Macquarie set a €13.30 ($15.47) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.20 ($15.35) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating and issued a price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.51 ($15.71).

ThyssenKrupp stock opened at €11.87 ($13.80) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €11.81 and its 200 day moving average is €12.00. ThyssenKrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

