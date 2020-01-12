ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.51 ($15.71).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.30) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

FRA TKA traded down €0.28 ($0.33) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €11.87 ($13.80). 3,642,205 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.00. ThyssenKrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

