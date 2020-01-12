Thore Cash (TCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35,595.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $35,595.00 and $29,980.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00616681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009986 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

