Theta Fuel Market Cap Reaches $9.16 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $9.16 million and approximately $477,252.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007613 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008442 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000398 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

