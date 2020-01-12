Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on TBPH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.40.
Shares of TBPH stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,344. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $28.44.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 68.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Opti Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.
Theravance Biopharma Company Profile
Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.
