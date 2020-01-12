Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TBPH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of TBPH stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,344. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 68.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Opti Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

