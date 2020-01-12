Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives $54.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.29. 1,136,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69. Textron has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 59,082 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 355,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after buying an additional 18,306 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 904,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,285,000 after buying an additional 144,791 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.