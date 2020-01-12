Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.22.

Shares of TXRH stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,820. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $67.67. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.07.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $650.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $47,679,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $38,298,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 91.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,182,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,476,000 after purchasing an additional 564,897 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 244.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after purchasing an additional 488,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,652,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,676,000 after purchasing an additional 474,621 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

