Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.76 Billion

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will post $4.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.83 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $18.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.20 billion to $18.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $19.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $1,999,362.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 605.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.18. 810,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,864. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.84.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.