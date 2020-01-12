Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will post $4.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.83 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $18.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.20 billion to $18.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $19.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $1,999,362.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 605.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.18. 810,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,864. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.84.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

