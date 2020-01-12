Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.45. The stock had a trading volume of 454,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.64. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $92.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.25 and its 200-day moving average is $80.30.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $891,983.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,848.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $30,587.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,003.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,661,855 shares of company stock valued at $400,237,350. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 43,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

