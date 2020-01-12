Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. New Street Research started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Charter Equity raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.97.

ERIC stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $8.63. 8,605,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,175,052. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.67 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $57.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,910,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,553,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,262,000 after buying an additional 827,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,436,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,145,000 after buying an additional 1,001,417 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,720,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,344,000 after buying an additional 25,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 939,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,925,000 after buying an additional 138,369 shares during the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

