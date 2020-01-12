Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TGLS. ValuEngine raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,952. The stock has a market cap of $360.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $9.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.95 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 20.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.