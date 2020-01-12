Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 781 ($10.27).

TATE has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 635 ($8.35) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 795 ($10.46) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 785.60 ($10.33). 2,443,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of GBX 658.80 ($8.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 810 ($10.66). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 752.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 729.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a GBX 8.80 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.61%.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

