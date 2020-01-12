Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TARO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of TARO stock opened at $85.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.41. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $109.42.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $160.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.