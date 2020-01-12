Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 205,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 35.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TARO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:TARO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.90. The company had a trading volume of 49,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,015. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $109.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.41.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.26). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $160.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

