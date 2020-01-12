Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

NYSE:TH opened at $5.07 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 million.

In other Target Hospitality news, CFO Eric Kalamaras acquired 15,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $68,249.16. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at $156,541.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 66,131 shares of company stock worth $302,373.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 885.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 20.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.