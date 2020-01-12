Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Receives $52.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

TLND has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 41,385 shares of Talend stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $1,589,184.00. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Talend by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,379,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,822,000 after buying an additional 84,716 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Talend by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after buying an additional 444,800 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Talend by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 997,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Talend by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 954,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,442,000 after buying an additional 410,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Talend in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLND traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.47. The company had a trading volume of 383,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.99 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.35. Talend has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $53.09.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a negative return on equity of 216.86%. Talend’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

