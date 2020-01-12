Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Receives $52.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.67.
TLND has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 41,385 shares of Talend stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $1,589,184.00. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:TLND traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.47. The company had a trading volume of 383,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.99 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.35. Talend has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $53.09.
Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a negative return on equity of 216.86%. Talend’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Talend Company Profile
Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.
Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.