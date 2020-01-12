Syscoin (SYS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $227,904.00

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. During the last week, Syscoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $11.53 million and $227,904.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Binance and Tux Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00620419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010032 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000440 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 575,359,207 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Bittrex, YoBit, Bittylicious, Binance, Upbit and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

