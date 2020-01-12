Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.69, 742,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 540,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.72.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 4,574.82% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Synlogic Inc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synlogic by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 113,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 34,552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 29,401 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

