Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SYKE. Sidoti lowered Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.33.

Sykes Enterprises stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.92. 107,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,765. Sykes Enterprises has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $31.43.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $8,507,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 16.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,214,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,808,000 after acquiring an additional 307,980 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $5,064,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 85.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 123,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

