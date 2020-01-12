Swap (XWP) Trading Up 8.6% This Week

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0452 or 0.00000553 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex. Swap has a total market cap of $343,687.00 and $215,253.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swap has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.55 or 0.01994412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00186576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027413 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00125149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 7,603,822 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.