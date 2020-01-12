Susquehanna Bancshares Downgrades Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Neutral

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was downgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $41.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $47.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.86% from the company’s previous close.

FL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

Shares of FL traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,586,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,840. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 82.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,454 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 139,516 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.7% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 171.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,480 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 634.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 27,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 93.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 543,105 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

