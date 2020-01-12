Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $281.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.31%. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 201.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 45,161 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12,937.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,095,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,035 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 800,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 170,002 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

