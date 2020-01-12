Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $238.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Radar Relay and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.20 or 0.01952531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00187157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00027725 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00125741 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Binance, Tidex, Bitbns, BiteBTC, Radar Relay, OKEx, Kucoin, HitBTC and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

