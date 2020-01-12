Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STRL. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sterling Construction from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sterling Construction from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

STRL stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,701. The company has a market cap of $391.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.50 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 659,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 47,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after buying an additional 240,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 309,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 52,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Construction (STRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.