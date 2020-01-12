Steem Dollars Hits One Day Trading Volume of $30,208.00 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and $30,208.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00007599 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, HitBTC, GOPAX and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,065.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.94 or 0.03249151 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004600 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00663384 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,350,419 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

