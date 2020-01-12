StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StarTek, Inc. is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites. Their process management service platforms include E-commerce support and fulfillment, provisioning management for telecommunications systems, high-end inbound technical support, and an offering of supply chain management services. As an outsourcer of process management services as its core business, StarTek allows its clients to focus on their primary business, reduce overhead, replace fixed costs with variable costs, and reduce working capital needs. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered StarTek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE SRT opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14. StarTek has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $8.93.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.76 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StarTek will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek during the third quarter worth about $366,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in StarTek by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 47,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in StarTek by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in StarTek by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in StarTek by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

