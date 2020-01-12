SportyCo 1-Day Volume Tops $22.00 (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. One SportyCo token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Coinbe, Livecoin and HitBTC. SportyCo has a market capitalization of $64,577.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SportyCo has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SportyCo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.08 or 0.01903779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00187954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028008 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00121222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io . The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io . SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, ChaoEX, Coinbe, OKEx, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SportyCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SportyCo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.