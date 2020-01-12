Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $180.00 target price on the software company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $165.00.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Splunk from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Splunk from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.97.

SPLK stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.78. The stock had a trading volume of 970,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,346. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.97 and a beta of 2.06. Splunk has a twelve month low of $107.16 and a twelve month high of $157.65.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,131 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 529 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $63,723.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,881.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,231 shares of company stock worth $8,372,253 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

