Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial and retail banking services. The company provides checking and savings accounts; commercial, consumer, mortgage, SBA and foreign national lending services and treasury management services. It operates primarily in College Station, Colleyville, Conroe, Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Clear Lake, Post Oak Road, Richmond Ave, Stafford, Magnolia, Tomball, Woodlands Central, Woodlands North and Woodlands West. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STXB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.71.

STXB traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.79. 30,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,192. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $369.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $2,242,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals.

