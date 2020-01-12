Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Tops $0.0912 on Major Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00001116 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Bisq and Cryptopia. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $12,576.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007550 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00021448 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003161 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.47 or 0.02345637 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012783 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bisq, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

