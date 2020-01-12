Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Hits $0.0931 on Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0931 or 0.00001152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.09 million and $1,600.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00021657 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008353 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.34 or 0.02216036 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009464 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bisq, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.