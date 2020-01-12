Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

SLDB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Nomura raised their price target on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 914,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,003. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $32.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matisse Capital grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 20.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

