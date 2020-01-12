Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sogou Inc. operates as an online search engine. The Company develops Internet applications such as map, voice search and smart phone assistant as well as web directory and browser. Sogou Inc. is based in China. “

Get Sogou alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SOGO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sogou from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. 86 Research cut Sogou from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.79.

Sogou stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. Sogou has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $7.12.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sogou had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $314.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sogou will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sogou during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou during the second quarter worth about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou during the second quarter worth about $1,464,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sogou by 186.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 49,757 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Sogou by 270.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sogou (SOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.