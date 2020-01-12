Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Sodexo stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

