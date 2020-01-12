Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sodexo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sodexo currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

