Social Send Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, Social Send has traded 55.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Social Send has a total market cap of $182,355.00 and $3.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008371 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005570 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 52,991,695 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

