Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Snap from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of Snap stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. Snap has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $18.36.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 8,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $112,467.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,562,002 shares in the company, valued at $21,696,207.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 31,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $474,270.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,400,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,124,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,604,180 shares of company stock valued at $37,861,019.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 219.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,148,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,867 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 52.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 33,198 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at $19,188,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at $51,744,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.