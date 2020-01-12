SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Head-To-Head Review

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. TCF Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. SmartFinancial pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TCF Financial pays out 73.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares SmartFinancial and TCF Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $98.76 million 3.21 $18.10 million $1.55 14.67 TCF Financial $1.61 billion 4.32 $304.36 million $1.90 23.89

TCF Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial. SmartFinancial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCF Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SmartFinancial and TCF Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 21.46% 7.81% 0.98% TCF Financial 20.10% 14.01% 1.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.6% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of TCF Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of TCF Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCF Financial has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SmartFinancial and TCF Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 2 3 0 2.60 TCF Financial 0 4 6 1 2.73

SmartFinancial presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.54%. TCF Financial has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.34%. Given SmartFinancial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than TCF Financial.

Summary

TCF Financial beats SmartFinancial on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, and construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans, including commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 29 full-service branches located in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida; and 2 loan production offices, 2 mortgage loan production offices, and 2 service centers. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; commercial real estate loans; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers treasury services, such as investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. Further, it provides credit and debit cards; and check cashing and remittance services. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 314 branches consisting of 189 traditional branches, 122 supermarket branches, and 3 campus branches in Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona, and South Dakota. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.

